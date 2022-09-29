Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.53

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$55.53 and last traded at C$55.53, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.50.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

