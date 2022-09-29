Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $738,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

