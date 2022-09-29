Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5,535.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $4,449,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PSA opened at $292.57 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $285.75 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average of $340.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.