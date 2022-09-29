Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.