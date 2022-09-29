Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.32.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

