Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 400 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

