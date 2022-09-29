Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

