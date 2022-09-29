Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Shopify by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,462.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 915.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

