Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.