Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $75,832.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $57,241.50.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Natera by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natera by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

