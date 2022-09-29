Daniel F. Mcnease Acquires 8,450 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) Director Daniel F. Mcnease purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $23,744.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,409.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICD opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

