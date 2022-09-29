First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$25,047.23 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, with a total value of C$25,047.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,748,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.02 per share, with a total value of C$50,038.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20.

First National Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:FN opened at C$36.42 on Thursday. First National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.