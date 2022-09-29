James Donald Farley Sells 266,667 Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG) Stock

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) Director James Donald Farley sold 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$26,666.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,036,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,640.
Falcon Gold Stock Up 5.3 %
CVE:FG opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of C$11.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Falcon Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.
