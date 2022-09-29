James Donald Farley Sells 266,667 Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG) Stock

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) Director James Donald Farley sold 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$26,666.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,036,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,640.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

CVE:FG opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of C$11.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Falcon Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that covers 10,392 hectares located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

