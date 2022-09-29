Mark Saxon Buys 500,000 Shares of Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) Stock

Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG – Get Rating) insider Mark Saxon purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).

Greenland Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

