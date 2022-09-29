Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,169.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.