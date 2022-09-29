Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 15,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %
CMPX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.