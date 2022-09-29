Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 15,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

CMPX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

