Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.28

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.28 and last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 2443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 194.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $9,435,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.