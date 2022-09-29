Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 6,541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.