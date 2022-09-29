Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $303,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,781 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 834,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18.

