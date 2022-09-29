Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,566.60 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,612.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.44.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

