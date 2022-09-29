Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

