Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 2,050 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

