Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 27.9% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.



