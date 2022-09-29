Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 3,366 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

