iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $104.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

