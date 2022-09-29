Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.40% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 127,616 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $32.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.