ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $20.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 384,837 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,267,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

