Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

