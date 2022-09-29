Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.72

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Vitru Stock Down 15.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
