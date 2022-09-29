Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.72

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.