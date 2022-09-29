Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) were down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 110,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 70,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

