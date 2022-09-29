Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81. 3,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
