Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81. 3,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Grifols Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

