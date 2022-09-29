ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.33. 91,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,334,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

