Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 67 to GBX 63. The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 120,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,893,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after buying an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,899 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

