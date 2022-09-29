TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Down 1.8%

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 28 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

TriMas Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 93,902 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 360,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

