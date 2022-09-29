Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 2,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,288,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Nutex Health Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
