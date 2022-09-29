Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Down 1.8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 5,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 430,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,766,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

