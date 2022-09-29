Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. 8,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 486,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $705.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

