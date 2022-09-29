Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Trading Down 2.1%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 82,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,544,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,697,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 244,259 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,281,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

