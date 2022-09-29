Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Price Down 2%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.93 and last traded at $86.93. Approximately 1,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.