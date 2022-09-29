Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.04. 116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $648.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 538,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
