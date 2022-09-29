Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.04. 116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 538,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

