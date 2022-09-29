Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.61. 2,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 643,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Domo Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $647.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $292,449. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

