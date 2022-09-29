Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 283.2% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

