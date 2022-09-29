Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,528,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $25.81.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
