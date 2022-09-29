Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Drops By 94.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

