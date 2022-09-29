Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Drops By 87.7%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

