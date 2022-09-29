Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Drops By 87.7%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

