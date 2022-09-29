BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

