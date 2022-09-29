Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bit Brother Price Performance

Bit Brother stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Bit Brother has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

