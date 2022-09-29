Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bit Brother Price Performance
Bit Brother stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Bit Brother has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24.
Bit Brother Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Brother (BTB)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.