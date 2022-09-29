Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Decreases By 58.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 235,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Better Therapeutics

In other news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

BTTX stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

