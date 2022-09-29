Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

BOTJ stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

