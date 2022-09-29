Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the August 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Biophytis Price Performance

Biophytis stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Biophytis has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

